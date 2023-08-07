Ruth Marian Greicius Hyden, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Ruth Hyden is preceded by her father, Anthony Greicius; mother, Stella Macikas; two of her siblings; and her husband, Donald Hyden, by three short days.
Updated: August 7, 2023
Ruth began her career life as a beautician, but later became her dream job of an LPN where she graduated from Lanier Technical School in Oakwood. She worked tirelessly with the elderly in nursing homes.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Brian Malone; her three daughters, Beth Osborne, Jayne Young and Paula Brayton; 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Andrew, Mason, Bo, Jacob, Paul, Seth, Jared, Sean and Kelly; and six great-grandchildren.
A joint funeral service to honor the life of Ruth and Donald Hyden will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Carter Funeral Home in Winder. Burial for immediate family only, will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in memory of Ruth Hyden to Operation Spay Bay in Panama City, Florida, https://www.spaybay.com. Donations can be made through Paypal and is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating a No-Kill Bay County. Ruth and her husband both used this facility and believed in what Operation Spay Bay stood for.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
