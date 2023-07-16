ALTO - Ruth Martin Whitfield Kepler, 93, Alto, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Mrs. Kepler was born on May 3, 1930, in Stephens County, to the late Otho H. Martin and Ressie Ayers Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Otho Hardman Whitfield; second husband, William W. Kepler; step-son, Steve Kepler; sisters, Katherine Martin Dalton and Sue Martin Woodbury; brothers, Earl Martin, Ed Martin, Hansel Martin, Jim Martin and William Martin; and great-grandsons, Daniel Tatum and Michael Wethington.
Ruth was a member of Enon Baptist Church since August of 1957 and had retired as the owner and operator on Ruth's Beauty Shop with 30 years of service.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Buddy Cantrell, Alto; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Carolyn Whitfield, Alto, and Randy and Lori Whitfield, Buford; step-children, Karen Sue Hill, Linda Warner, Margaret Cooley, Walter Kepler and Richard M. Kepler, all of Byron, Ohio; brother, Butch Martin, Cornelia; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Tim Beasley and Kevin Sargent officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her first husband, Otho Hardman Whitfield. The following gentlemen will be honored to serve as pallbearers, Levi Whitfield, Clay Whitfield, Drew Cantrell, Heath Neal, Peyton Gilliland and Jacob Evans.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 17, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth's Memory to Enon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7321 Old Cornelia Highway, Alto, Georgia 30510.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
