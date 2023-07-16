kepler

ALTO - Ruth Martin Whitfield Kepler, 93, Alto, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Mrs. Kepler was born on May 3, 1930, in Stephens County, to the late Otho H. Martin and Ressie Ayers Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Otho Hardman Whitfield; second husband, William W. Kepler; step-son, Steve Kepler; sisters, Katherine Martin Dalton and Sue Martin Woodbury; brothers, Earl Martin, Ed Martin, Hansel Martin, Jim Martin and William Martin; and great-grandsons, Daniel Tatum and Michael Wethington.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 16-22

