AUBURN - Sandra Knight Blackmon, 71, Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald Blackmon; siblings, Vickie Knight Mitchell (Jeff), Dallas, Randy Knight (Kristin), Mableton, and June Knight Bates (Jason), Campbellsville, Ken.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Knight and Ruby Nell Knight.
Sandra was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Dacula. She retired after 27 years from Sears. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends. Sandra will be deeply missed by those who knew her and loved her.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, 770-963-2411, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.