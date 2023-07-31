JEFFERSON - Sara Mabry Harris passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Jefferson. She leaves behind a rich legacy of faith in God, family, friends and music.
Sara was born on November 20, 1939, to Reverend Paul John Mabry and Amanda Poole Mabry in Greenville County, South Carolina. She was a beloved sister to Paul John Mabry Jr. and Neil Graydon Mabry.
After graduation from Palmetto High School in Williamston, S.C., she studied music at Anderson College and graduated from Furman University with a degree in music.
She married Timothy Boiter Harris on June 24, 1962, in Williamston, S.C. As she raised her family, Sara taught piano professionally to hundreds of students over a 40-year career. A number of her students earned music scholarships and chose music as a profession.
Sara served as pianist and organist for numerous churches that her family attended. Most notably, at First Baptist Church of Griffin, from 1978 to 1990. In church services, she had a remarkable ability to leverage the power of the Holy Spirit through the instruments that she played. To say that her talents in music and teaching blessed many lives would be an understatement.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents; and older brother, Paul John Jr.
She is survived by her younger brother, Neil and his wife, Alice Bartlett Mabry. She is also survived by her husband of 61 years, Timothy, and their two children, Timothy Boiter Harris Jr. and his wife, Christina Young Harris, and Amanda Harris Feltman and her husband, Terry Lee Feltman. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Timothy Boiter Harris III and his wife, Tabitha Keeton Harris, Ansley Feltman Blouin and her husband, Colin Andrew Blouin, Lauren Elizabeth Feltman, Savannah Elizabeth Harris and Bradford Benjamin Harris.
She was the consummate matriarch. Her family and friends will miss her sorely, but we all rejoice in the fact that Sara’s was a life well-lived. Jesus Christ is her savior. She lived her mortal life and will live eternal life accordingly.
Visitation and celebration of life: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Jefferson. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The celebration of life will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sara’s honor to Walden’s Cove Personal Care Home, 1442 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
