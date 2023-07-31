JEFFERSON - Sara Mabry Harris passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Jefferson. She leaves behind a rich legacy of faith in God, family, friends and music.

Sara was born on November 20, 1939, to Reverend Paul John Mabry and Amanda Poole Mabry in Greenville County, South Carolina. She was a beloved sister to Paul John Mabry Jr. and Neil Graydon Mabry.

