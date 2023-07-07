Sara Wood Chandler, 98, died peacefully Monday, July 3, 2023, at Magnolia Estates, Winder.
Born August 26, 1924, to Fred and Bessie Wood of Statham, she was the second oldest of six siblings. Her late siblings include, Shannon Wood, Robert Wood, Hazel Wood Sims and Doug Wood.
She is survived by the youngest, sister, Betty Wood Segars.
She was married to the late W.B. “Doc” Chandler and lived all her adult life in Winder. She had a long 41-year career with the Georgia Power Company and was active in their retired Ambassadors group.
Sara was a life-long Baptist and was a devoted member of Winder First Baptist Church and of the Fidelis Sunday School Class.
In retirement, she also volunteered every Monday at the Winder Hospital. When that came to an end, she continued meeting with her fellow Pink Ladies for breakfast every Monday.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening. She had a vegetable garden every year and shared her bounty. Tomatoes were her favorite.
Sara was keenly interested, and was an active part, in her family that includes her loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church with Pastors John Talley, Chad Mantooth and Jordan Thrasher officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Donations may be made in Sara's memory to The Greater Vision Fund at Winder First Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
