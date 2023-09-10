JEFFERSON - Sarah Frady Clark, 93, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Mrs. Clark was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Beecher and Mandy Lee Frady. Mrs. Clark and her late husband Odell were the owners and operators of Clark Upholstery Shop for 62 years. Mrs. Clark was a member of New Beginnings Pentecostal Outreach.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clark is preceded by two sisters, Lillie Mae Lee and Betty Brooks; brother, Jerry Frady; and a grandson, Jonathan Skelton.
Survivors include two daughters, Jo Anne Clark Crumley (Jimmy), Athens, and Margaret Clark Jolley (Bobby), Danielsville; son, James Odell Clark Jr., Covington; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Wayne Norris and Leon Thompson officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
