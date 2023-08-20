lewis

Sebring Griffin Lewis died on July 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Her radiant smile, generous spirit, and fierce love for her family will be forever missed.

Sebring “Sebee” was born June 3, 1944, in Augusta to Caroline Buist Scott Griffin and Joseph Andrew Griffin. She and her brother Joseph were raised in Union Point. She met her husband, Thomas Griffith Lewis at Emory at Oxford in the 10th grade. They went on to marry and have three children, Caroline, Salli and Parker.

