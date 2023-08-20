Sebring Griffin Lewis died on July 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Her radiant smile, generous spirit, and fierce love for her family will be forever missed.
Sebring “Sebee” was born June 3, 1944, in Augusta to Caroline Buist Scott Griffin and Joseph Andrew Griffin. She and her brother Joseph were raised in Union Point. She met her husband, Thomas Griffith Lewis at Emory at Oxford in the 10th grade. They went on to marry and have three children, Caroline, Salli and Parker.
Moving frequently during their 58-year marriage, Sebring was a steadfast supporter of her husband and family. She was an active member in several book clubs, the P.E.O. Sisterhood and W.O.W. She was a former board member at Mountain Sun Community School in Brevard, N.C., and Habitat for Humanity.
She worked closely with her husband in different church communities that he pastored, serving the church as an Elder, Deacon, Stephen Minister, and a volunteer with Presbyterian Disaster Relief.
Sebring was a beautiful, genteel and gracious southern woman who was radiant in all that she did. She sparkled. She was full of life and drew strength from her love of nature and her deep, abiding faith.
Sebring is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Andrew Griffin; and mother, Caroline Buist Scott Griffin.
She is survived by her loving husband, Reverend Dr. Thomas G. Lewis, Brevard, N.C.; children, Caroline Lewis, Brevard, N.C., Salli Lewis, Brevard, N.C., and Parker Lewis and Emily Mainwaring, Asheville, N.C. She found joy in her grandchildren, Bailey and Micaela, Stro and Mary Ella, Sophie, Sam and Evan.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Philips Episcopal Church, 256 E. Main St., Brevard N.C.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.