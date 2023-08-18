HOSCHTON - Shirley Lemonds Titshaw, 86, Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Titshaw was born September 2, 1936, to the late Wesley and Maggie Lemonds in Social Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dean Titshaw Sr.; daughter, Gloria Young; two sisters; and five brothers.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Dean Titshaw Jr. and Suzanne Titshaw; daughter and son-in-law, Diane Epps and David Fowler; grandchildren, Rachel and Joshua Price, Jason and Rebecca Young and Nicole Titshaw; great-grandson, Jay Price; and a number of other relatives.Funeral service: Friday, August 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Winder. The Rev. Irby Stanley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
