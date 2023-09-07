Shirley Louise Thornton was born in Spalding County and died Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the home of her devoted caregiver and beloved granddaughter, Amanda S. Bales Watson.
She is the daughter of Elmer Hargoe Wheeler and Lucille Roberts Wheeler.
She was predeceased in death by her parents; husband, William B. Thornton; daughter, Danna Lynn Thornton Visocky; son, Jeffrey Glenn Thornton; sister, Betty Jo Wheeler House; and brother-in-law, James Harold Everett.
She is survived by her son, William Michael Thornton (Kevin); sons-in-law, Michael Bales and Eugene Visocky; siblings, Hazel A. Wheeler Everett, Johnny Alexander Wheeler (Connie), Bonnell Wheeler Lashley (Gene) and James Franklin Wheeler (Carol); brother-in-law, James W. House; cherished grandchildren, Amanda S. Bales Watson, Jonathan M. Bales, Nicolette D. Visocky, Heather M. Thornton Heist, Jeffrey S. Thornton, Justin M. Thornton, Brandon R. Thornton, Lacie E. Thornton Hefner and Torie E. Thornton Coleman; great-grandchildren, Austin G. Casper, Nathaniel D. Casper, Hope Watson, Gabriel M. Bales, B. Hunter Bales, Amanda G. Bales, Brittany M. Bales, Logan Kitchens, Devin Heist, Mikala Heist, Chase Hammond, Liam Shafer, Cheyanne Thornton, Tucker Beau Thornton, Ava Hefner, Anna Lee Hefner, Noland Coleman, Kira Coleman, Ally Coleman and Rosalie Coleman; great-great-grandchild, Adrian Martinez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West Chapel with the Rev. Rob Bray, lead pastor, and the Rev. Steve Hicks officiating. Interment will follow the service at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, 7321 Old Cornelia Hwy., Alto, Georgia 30510.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements, lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
