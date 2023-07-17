Stella Eloise Caldwell passed peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023.
She was born on January 22, 1943, in Winder, to Hubert C. Lyle Sr. and Liller Lyle. She was the last of six children, three boys and three girls.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Stella Eloise Caldwell passed peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023.
She was born on January 22, 1943, in Winder, to Hubert C. Lyle Sr. and Liller Lyle. She was the last of six children, three boys and three girls.
Educated in the Winder-Barrow School System, she graduated from Glenwood High School. She continued her education at Clark College, Atlanta, a testament to her steadfast determination and intellectual prowess.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stella will be remembered for the incredible impact she had on the lives of those around her. To her children, Andre and Anita she was not only a devoted mother but provided a loving and nurturing environment where they thrived. Stella's vibrant personality attracted many cherished friendships throughout her life, including her co-workers at the Barrow County Health Department and at Walmart.
Together they created cherished memories filled with laughter and support. Stella's kind spirit, unwavering dedication and warm heart will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate to have known her.
Stella was predeceased by her parents; btother, Robert Lyle; sister, Sarah Lyle; and son, Andre Caldwell.
She leaves to be inspired by her legacy, her daughter, Anita Darcel Hudson; her sister, Ann McDonald (Foster); brothers, Richard Lyle (Lauretta) and Hubert Lyle Jr, (Mildred); granddaughters, Quinta and Tyresha Caldwell; grandsons, Tyre Deiondre Caldwell and Christopher Hudson Jr.; great-grandson, Tyrek Andre Caldwell; nephews, Norris Lyle, Charles Anthony McDonald, Byron McDonald, Justin Lyle Sr. and Hubert Lyle III; niece, Michelle McDonald; and a host of grand/great-nieces and grand/great-nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Bush Chapel AME Zion Church, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Eberhart and Son Mortuary, Winder.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.