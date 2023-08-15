JEFFERSON - Terry Webster Smith, 66, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023.
Born on October 20, 1956 in Commerce, Mr. Smith was the son of the late W.C And Mary Bowles Smith. He was an Army Veteran, a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Crawford Smith; daughters, Cora Lee Michelle (Billy) West, Teresa (Richard) Smith,and Tiffany Quinn; son, Terry Joe Smith; sisters, Emily Baker and Eveyln Chambers; brothers, Randall Smith, Summie Smith and Bobby Smith; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Gordon Crawford officiating.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
