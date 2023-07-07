Theresa Mary Kramer was born December 5, 1941, in Elgin, Illinois, and moved to Heaven Sunday, July 2, 2023.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Lee.
Her daughter, Kimberly Lynn, lives in California. She has two sisters, Joann Graf and Michelle Schneider. That is the extent of her family.
Theresa and her husband, George, were married on September 5, 1975, in Elgin. Following were the best 47-plus years of their lives. They sold their house and moved to Palos Verdes, California.
The best loved of her many talents was making porcelain dolls and teaching that craft to her many students. She loved to make beautiful things.
Cookie Boutique was the name of her cookie store where she made gourmet cookies and cookie baskets which she shipped all over, as far as Hong Kong.
After retiring, she and George became campers and traveled to all the presidential museums and national parks she was interested in. She loved to travel and cruise.
Theresa always gave of herself to anyone she met. She will be remembered and missed by the many friends she made and loved. She counted her blessings by all who loved her. She was George’s best friend and lover and he can’t wait until he sees her again. He thanks the Lord for pairing them together.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Ferguson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
