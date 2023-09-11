AUBURN - Tony A. Fulcher, 77, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
AUBURN - Tony A. Fulcher, 77, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Mr. Fulcher was a member of Eastside Baptist Church of Winder. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend.
Tony worked for many years alongside his father as a plumber and then retired from Winder Lumber Company. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching westerns on television and using his iPad.
Mr. Fulcher was preceded in death by his parents, Brunell and Willie Fulcher.
Mr. Fulcher is survived by his loving wife, Ann Fulcher; children, Alan (Wanda) Fulcher, Andy Fulcher, and Cindy (Jason) Evans; grandson, Trent Fulcher; sister, Brenda Gower; and brother, Roy Fulcher.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Alissa Rothschild and Dr. Bob Hoffmann officiating.
The family of Mr. Fulcher respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Midway United Methodist Church Bread of Life, 215 Kilcrease Road, Auburn, Georgia 30011.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Week of September 10-16
