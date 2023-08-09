WINDER - Tracey Rena Cooper, 55, Winder, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Tracey was a girly girl, she loved her toenails and fingernails polished, she still loved to fish, being with friends and drinking cold Pepsi on hot days.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 7:45 pm
But more than anything in this world, she loved her family. She loved Jesus Christ almost as much as He loved her and is overjoyed to spend eternity with Him and her loved ones.She taught her children and grandchildren to believe in Him and His love for them. She will truly be missed.
Tracey was the daughter of Susie Allen and the late Billy Allen.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her sons, Jeremy Cooper and April Poore, and Andrew Caleb Cooper and Ashley Crowe; grandchildren, Tyce Gaddis, Phoenix Hance, Dustin Birkholz, Chloe Poore, Landen Crowe, Lathen Cooper and Ayden Cooper; nephews, who were thought of and loved as sons, Brandon Allen, Josh Allen and Sean Allen; and many loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tracey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Woodrow and Gaynell Allen and Tom and Louise Knight; son, Aaron Gaddis; and brother, Scott Allen.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Ken Andrews.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, Lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 13-19
