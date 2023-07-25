PENDERGRASS - Wade Brookshire, 59, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday, July 24, 2023.
Mr. Brookshire was born in Winder, a son of the late E. L. “Smokey” Brookshire and Sara Smallwood Brookshire of Pendergrass.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 7:11 pm
Mr. Brookshire was a 1981 graduate of Jefferson High School, enjoyed racing, camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Brookshire was the owner of Joe Dirt Hauling.
In addition to his father, Mr. Brookshire is preceded by his wife, Kimberly “Kim” Adams Brookshire; and a brother, David Brookshire.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his children, Ashley Hopper (Shane), Winder, Tiffany Wheeler (Jamie), Jefferson, Stephany Eubanks (Zach), Commerce, and Blake Brookshire (Melissa), Hoschton; brothers, Norman Brookshire (Kathy), Commerce, and Duane Brookshire (Helen), Oakwood; and eight grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Arlene Smith officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
