Wendell Andrew Martin, 75, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Born February 6, 1948, in Commerce to the late Julia and Mendell Martin, Wendell was preceded in death by sister, Joan White; and brother, Max Martin.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 9:45 am
Wendell is survived by sister, Gail Emmett; his wife, Cathy; two daughters and their families, Aimee and Ernie Molina, their children Lily, Jewel and Wilson, and Erin and Jon Wilcox, their children Lucie and Lylah.
Wendell and Cathy (Clark) were married on August 18, 1968. Wendell served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. Wendell earned his Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Southern Tech and worked his entire career in commercial construction on such notable projects as Two First Union Center in Charlotte, Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta and the Cloister Hotel on Sea Island.
Wendell enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and lovingly tending his lawn and plants. Wendell and Cathy loved to travel, including trips across the U.S., Hawaii and Europe, highlighted by a two-month cross country road trip exploring U.S. National Parks in 2015.
A man of few words, Wendell showed love through acts of service, however, as Papa he found his greatest joy in his five grandchildren, with whom he was easily affectionate.
Wendell read his Bible faithfully and loved Jesus with all his heart.
Funeral service: Friday, August 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the red brick church at Lawson Funeral Home, the same church where he and Cathy were married 55 years prior. An off-site reception will follow the service.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 18, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wendell’s memory to Wounded Warriors Family Support. https://donate.wwfs.org/?campaign=347863.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
