MAYSVILLE - Wesley Roger Veal, 72, Maysville, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Veal was born in Commerce to the late Jim and Nezzie Nix Veal. Mr. Veal was a retired truck driver for FDM Trucking and was also a Vietnam U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Veal was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin Veal; sister, Elenor King; and brother, William Veal.
Mr. Veal is survived by his wife, Elizabeth King Veal, Maysville; son, Wesley Veal (Brandy); five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and sisters, Frances King and Shirley Taylor (Doyle).
Graveside service: Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Veal Family Cemetery with the Rev. Dewey Moore officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 2-8
