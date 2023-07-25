ATHENS - William “Cason” Hardigree, born February 26, 1994, passed away at his home in Athens, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Cason was a highly intelligent, helpful and selfless young man. Many will remember his eclectic choices in music, talent for building and creating, and love for his family and friends. He was only a phone call away and never hesitated to help anyone in any way he could; he thought of others always before himself.
Cason could often be found at his favorite Athens establishment: Rook and Pawn. Cason was a dedicated son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend and this loss will be felt forever.
Cason is preceded by his grandparents, Allen Wood, Preston Hardigree and Helen Chandler.
Cason is survived by his mother and father, Mark and Lisa Hardigree; his sister and sister-in-law, Ellie and Ashley Hardigree; his grandmother, Joy Wood; his niece, Kodi; aunt and uncle, David and Susan Hardigree, their children and grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Street Love Ministries, P.O. Box 928, Jefferson Ga. 30549.
