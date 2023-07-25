hardigree

ATHENS - William “Cason” Hardigree, born February 26, 1994, passed away at his home in Athens, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Cason was a highly intelligent, helpful and selfless young man. Many will remember his eclectic choices in music, talent for building and creating, and love for his family and friends. He was only a phone call away and never hesitated to help anyone in any way he could; he thought of others always before himself.

Week of July 30-August 5

