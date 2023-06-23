WINDER - Rebecca "Becky" Rutledge, 82, Winder, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Mrs. Rutledge was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Rutledge; and her parents, Golden Whitley and Mildred Harrison Whitley.
Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her devoted son, Keith Bryant, Winder; sister, Dorothy Davenport, Dawsonville; and two special nieces, Valerie (Michael) Kalscheur, Acworth, and Kim (Gary) Fredenberg, Dawsonville.
Per the request of the family, a private burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
