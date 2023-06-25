PENDERGRASS - Ruth Virginia Lancaster Cook, 89, Pendergrass, went to be with her Lord, Friday, June 23, 2023.
Mrs. Cook was born in Hall County, a daughter of the late James Walter Lancaster and the late Lena Braselton Lancaster.
Updated: June 25, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
Mrs. Cook was a homemaker and a member of the Mountain Creek Baptist Church where she served as the pianist from 1955–2006. She was also a member of the choir and taught Sunday School.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook is preceded by brothers, James Walter Lancaster Jr., Josephas Jackson Lancaster and Wiley Kennedy Lancaster; and sister, Frances Jane Lancaster Bailes.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Billy Joe Cook; two sons, James Michael Cook and William Joseph Cook (Joyce); grandson, Jeremy Cook (Ally); granddaughters, Catherine Cook, Jessie Cook, Jenny Cook, Emma Cook and Claire Cook; great-grandsons, Crawford and Crew Cook; and a sister, Lora Lee Lancaster Blasingame.
Funeral service: Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Mountain Creek Baptist Church with Jeremy Cook and the Reverend Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Virginia Lancaster Cook to the Mountain Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 510, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
