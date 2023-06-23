AUBURN - Ted Junior Evans, 69, Auburn, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023.
He was the hardest worker you'd ever known. He loved life, making people laugh, fishing and Georgia football. On any given Sunday you could find him with his family and a diet coke in his hand. Ted lived for his family, they were his everything.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Keely Evans; children, Brian Evans, Kyle (Amanda) Evans, Brandon (Khatherynne) Evans and Whitney (Ryan) Smith; grandchildren, Ryan (Ansley) Evans, Kason Evans, Ellis Ann Smith, Barrett Evans and Avery Evans; great-grandchild, Brody Evans; sisters, Bessie Timms and Brenda Engel; brothers, O’Neal Evans, Leroy Evans and Tim Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his brother, J.D. Evans; and his sister, Dale Evans.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Jerry Conner. Interment cremation.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
