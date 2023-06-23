evans

AUBURN - Ted Junior Evans, 69, Auburn, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023.

He was the hardest worker you'd ever known. He loved life, making people laugh, fishing and Georgia football. On any given Sunday you could find him with his family and a diet coke in his hand. Ted lived for his family, they were his everything.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 25-July 1

