A man with no listed address was arrested last week after someone reported shots fired on Hickory Hills Road.
Abel Hernandez, Jr., 38, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.
Hernandez allegedly tried to hit another man with his vehicle in the driveway, then fired one round from the driver seat of his vehicle in the victim’s direction.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Dolly Hicks, 54, homeless, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Brittany Badillo-Flores, 17, Hull, battery-family violence (first offense).
•Damain Cortez Blockum, 26, Hull, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, battery family violence (first offense), first degree felony burglary, criminal trespass family violence, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call and robbery.
•Christopher Michael Borden, 45, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
•Austin S. Carruth, 24, no address listed, battery family violence, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
•Clyde Dean Chandler, 62, Danielsville, violate family violence order.
•David Scott Clark, Jr., 21, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Jaime Davila, 33, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving on motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no proof of insurance (motorcycle). (GPS)
•Brandon Lamar Grant, 27, Hull, five counts of felony theft by taking and felony first-degree burglary.
•Randall Clay Haggard, 41, Danielsville, battery family violence.
•Kamerun Dru Pirkle, 22, Danielsville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Warren Charles Smith, Jr., 36, Maysville, Cherokee County hold.
•Macy Aiyah Vickers, 20, Hull, failure to appear.
•Lauren Ashley Waldrip, 32, Monroe, felony theft by taking.
•Tina Plemons Wehunt, 50, Hull, battery family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 24, Hull, probation violation.
•Dimitri Demon Willingham, 20, Hull, disorderly conduct, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tela Lynn Wood, 35, homeless, court order.
•Jimmy Ray Cowart, 56, Hull, contempt of court.
•Bret Matthew Fitzpatrick, 22, Danielsville, distracted driving, driving with no license on person, failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Fred Darryl Foster, 38, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol.
•Benjamin Alexander Frye, 36, Flowery Branch, reckless driving and DUI/drugs.
•Patrick Steven Gilbride, 61, Colbert, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.
•Michelle Dawn Goss, 22, Danielsville, theft by taking.
•Zachary Taylor Goss, 23, Athens, theft by taking.
•Carlos J. Hawes, 23, Tignall, marijuana possession less than one ounce.
•Anthony Dean Henderson, 62, Watkinsville, theft by deception.
•Jennifer Joyce Marzec, 40, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance.
•Kevin Michael Rabun, 40, Hull, duty upon striking fixture, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to provide assistance; report accident.
•Antavious DaShawn Sturges, 22, Tignall, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Mitchell Lee Weathersbee, 46, Colbert, failure to appear.
