A Pennsylvania man has been charged with shooting and killing another man on I-85 in Jackson County early Monday morning, March 28.
Donald Carter, 67, Philadelphia, Penn., is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges related to the incident.
Carter and another man, Samuel Sanders, 71, also of Philadelphia, were traveling together in a panel truck pulling a U-Haul trailer on I-85 around 3 a.m. when Carter allegedly shot Sanders, killing him.
Carter then fled the scene near the 144 mile marker on foot. At around 9 a.m., Carter was located in a building adjacent to I-85 near some chicken houses from a tip of the property owner.
Carter and Sanders had been working a job in Georgia and were headed back to Philadelphia when the shooting occurred.
Several area law enforcement agencies assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search and the GBI also processed the crime scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.