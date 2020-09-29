Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, on Tuesday, September 22, where a man reported he had been robbed of his money and drugs at gunpoint.
The victim, who told officers he was living in White County before being dropped off at the Blacks Creek Church Rd. residence a couple of days before the incident, said after the other man pulled a gun on him and took the items he took off running down the road and through the woods to get away because he thought the other man was chasing him with the gun.
He told officers he didn’t know the man that robbed him, but he was driving a white truck with a blue/turquoise camper shell on it.
The complainant said the victim ran into his yard and advised him he had been robbed.
The victim, who said he had been living in a tent at the residence, couldn’t give officers any names of the people at the house where he was robbed and he wasn’t even sure if the house was in Jackson County or Madison County.
BEAR SEEN IN JEFFERSON YARD
On Sunday, September 20, a woman on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, reported a bear was standing outside her vehicle and she was afraid to get out of the vehicle.
She expressed that she believed the bear had killed her dog the night before.
She said the bear went into the woods at the side of her house.
CUSTOMER BECOMES IRATE WHEN ASKED TO WEAR A MASK
The manager at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, reported a male customer in one of the stores became irate and caused a scene because he was asked to wear a mask while shopping in the store.
The incident on Tuesday, September 22, took place at American Eagle. The manager at American Eagle said the man returned later in the day and set fire to the mask in front of the store.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•dispute at an Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•criminal trespass at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a female reported a male had followed her to work and when she went toward the back of the store he followed her.
•removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identify of a vehicle and warrant service on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious person on Blacks Creek Church Rd. at Ford Lamar Rd., Commerce, where a man was walking on the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a man was “whistling and carrying on” outside her residence was bothering her.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint at a Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man and his girlfriend reported being trapped in a shed by an aggressive Pit Bull.
•suspicious activity at Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was walking on the side of the road.
•assist Commerce Police Department on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 15 at North Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking and damage to property on Hwy. 441 at Rob Belue Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her vehicle had been broken into and her wallet had been stolen.
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity at Double Oaks Golf Course, Mulberry Chase, Commerce, where dirt bikes and four-wheelers were riding through the neighborhood.
•civil matter at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her car stolen after a man she made arrangements with to bring her the vehicle in Atlanta never showed up.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•dispute at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was reportedly intoxicated and yelling obscenities.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Banks County line, Commerce.
•theft by deception at Billy Cain Ford, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where the sales manager reported a woman had failed to return a vehicle after her loan was not approved.
•assist medical unit at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•burglary at a Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone broke into his residence and stole several items.
•animal complaint at a Boogies Run, Commerce, residence, where a horse was reportedly running through the neighborhood.
•information on Maysville Rd. at Interstate 85, Commerce, where a couple were seeking help to get to Atlanta.
•suspicious activity at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where people in a van were possibly doing/selling drugs in the parking lot.•dispute at Brookdale Senior Living, W.W. Gary Rd., Commerce, between an employee and two residents.
•burglary at a Morris Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported several items missing from her residence.
•dispute at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•agency assist with a single vehicle accident on Ebenezer Church Rd. at Hancock Bridge Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an officer reported an antenna on a patrol car had been broken off.
•dispute at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her daughter.
•suspicious activity at a Finch Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a male and female talking outside and banging on the side of her house.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, location, where a man was found sleeping inside a vehicle.
•civil dispute at a Swann Rd., Jefferson, residence, between female roommates.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a South Carolina law enforcement officer reported her grandmother was being taken advantage of by an inmate in the Jackson County Jail.
•damage to property at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had damaged his vehicle.
•assist Jefferson Police Department on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a theft was reported.
•simple battery at a McDonald Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•information on Maley Rd., Jefferson, where a juvenile on an ATV was reportedly “tearing up” the roadway.
•warrant service on Brockton Rd. at Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at a Eugene Court, Jefferson, location, between a man and woman.
•dispute at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•information on Jefferson River Rd. at River Meadows Dr., Jefferson, where a male runner had gotten lost and needed a ride home.
•suspicious activity on Jett Roberts Rd. at Legg Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was located off the roadway.
•dispute at a Deerfield Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she was having an ongoing issue with her neighbor’s juvenile children and dog coming onto her property.
•damage to property on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a man reported a piece of a tractor-trailer tire damaged his vehicle.
•information at an Oliver Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter at a Rucker Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 129 at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•animal complaint at a Ryan’s Run, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s dog barks non-stop all day.
•warrant service at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement officers at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a female came onto his property and keyed a vehicle.
•theft by taking at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone stole his toolbox off his front porch.
•burglary at a Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had stolen her four-wheeler.
•warrant service at Freightliner, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a male and female.
•assist Jackson County Code Enforcement at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Bell Wood Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female reported hearing someone bang on the front door.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information at a Soaring Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Blue Grass Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between neighbors over shooting fireworks was reported.
•information at a Meadow Creek Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor is continually showing fireworks during the day and disturbing the neighborhood.
•hit and run; duty to stop at the scene of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•damage to property at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
•information at Jackson County Tag Office, Athens St., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•information at a Chickasaw Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported receiving a threatening email.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Lebanon Church Rd. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Finch Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported hearing multiple individuals knocking on the side of her house making un of her and saying they were “gonna take her house.”
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson,
•criminal trespass at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported several items had been stolen from his enclosed trailer.
•assist Arcade Police Department at a Sandy Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Jackson trail Rd. at Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Maddox Feed and Seed, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man had reportedly taken a knife without paying.
•dispute at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•dispute at a Riley Rd., Jefferson, residence, between several individuals.
•dispute at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence, between a juvenile male and his grandmother.
•assist medical personnel at a Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•Family Violence Act (FVA) at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•civil matter at a Honeysuckle Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Courtland Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter at a Legg Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter at an Airport Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service at a Jackson Way, Jefferson, residence.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan called to report he had been on a call where a woman reported she had been contacted by a man from a restricted cell phone number and advised that his car had been stolen but he got it back and “killed the girl that stole it.” The complainant said the girl that stole the car was a resident of Jefferson.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence, between a man, his sister and another man.
•criminal trespass at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between two brothers.
•suspicious activity at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man she had allowed to stay at her residence had begun to “creep her out.”
•suspicious activity at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, where a two ro three people were reportedly attempting to take gasoline from a pick-up truck.
•suspicious activity at Wilson United Methodist Church, Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle was parked in the wood line.
•suspicious activity at Pleasant Acres Baptist Church on Hillside Way at Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a man reported an excavator had been stolen.
•suspicious activity at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence, where a couple reported seeing a man walk through their property and use it as a cut-through.
•information on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported the smell of gas inside the residence.
•information at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her 14-year-old daughter was being scammed on her Instagram account.
•dispute at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence, between a female and male.
•theft by taking at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a female took four of his electric guitars and pawned them while he was incarcerated.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•aggravated assault at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he was assaulted by his mother-in-law’s husband during a custody exchange.
Suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a van with two people inside was parked in the parking lot.
•assist fire department at a Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, residence.
•damaged to property at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported another driver ran his off the road causing damage to his vehicle.
•runaway juvenile at a Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson.
•theft by conversion at a Church St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man was opening accounts using her name and personal information.
•civil matter at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man rode by her residence on a riding lawn mower and attempted to get her 15-year-old daughter to go with him.
•civil matter on Hwy. 441 at Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•dispute at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a possible domestic dispute was reported between a male and female.
•information at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•simple battery – FVA at a Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•suspicious activity at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported phone harassment.
•warrant service on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Old State Rd., Talmo, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct and unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was reportedly threatening several county officials.
•information at a Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man was reportedly grading and messing up the roadway.
•theft by taking at Pond Ford Baptist Church, Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where catalytic converters had been stolen off the church vehicles.
•dispute at a Triple Lakes Rd., Pendergrass, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•information on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Toy Wright Rd., Pendergrass, where a low flying plane or helicopter was reported in the area.
•damage to property on Hubert Pittman Rd. at Fairview Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle accident involving a horse was reported.
•animal complaint at a Van Eepoel Ct., Pendergrass, residence, where horses are reportedly making their way onto their property.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 at Jackson Concourse, Pendergrass, where a traffic accident was reported.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•damage to property and reckless conduct at an Anniston Dr., Athens, residence, where a man reported a front window had been damaged where it appeared a bullet had hit and broke the frame around the window.
•missing person at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence.
•burglary and criminal damage to property at a Hwy. 330, Statham, where a man had reportedly forced entry into a residence and spent the night inside without permission.
•theft by taking at an Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens, residence, where a man reported a Stihl chainsaw and a Stihl hedge trimmer missing from his shed.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 on Paps Ln., Athens, where horses were reportedly walking on the railroad tracks.
•suspicious activity at a Bob Holman Rd., Athens, residence, where a firearm had reportedly been shot in the area.
•theft by taking at a Rapids Dr., Bogart, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a Ryobi trimmer/blower combo.
•damage to property on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a vehicle accident was reported.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•welfare check on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers checked on a man who said he was OK.
•suspicious activity on Miners Way where officers checked on a man who was walking, who said he was looking for his friends.
•damage to property on Kiley Dr. where someone delivering a package jumped on top of a vehicle after a dog chased him. The vehicle's roof was damaged.
•damage to property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a window was shattered, possibly due to the weather.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man said he sent nude photographs to an underage person. Officers determined the incident occurred in the City of Jefferson and advised the man to contact the Jefferson Police Department.
•suspicious activity on Cherokee Trail where a woman reported a car with no tag kept driving by her house.
•dispute on White St. where a couple had a verbal argument and the woman said the man "blew up."
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with an accident. A driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported suspicious trucks were selling old junk cars, but no one had permission to be there. Officers later made a report of theft by deception and suspicious activity after they saw a vehicle at the same location. The driver said he'd purchased one of the vehicles on the property from someone, but the seller wasn't the property owner.
•agency assist on Maddox Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck between an SUV and and ATV.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man and woman had an argument and officers gave them both a courtesy ride.
•suspicious activity on Gold Crest Dr. where a door was open on a vehicle.
•simple battery and dispute on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said her husband was physically violent toward her and one of their juvenile children.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where officers gave a man a courtesy ride after he'd been found walking in the area.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle speeding.
•information on Durham Dr. where a woman received an email from someone, asking her to buy gift cards and send her the numbers on them.
•civil matter on Pendergrass Rd. where several people argued over a dog.
•information at West Jackson Elementary School where school employees reported an incident between two parents.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where someone reported people were revving engines and being loud.
•information on Pointer Ln. where a 16-year-old juvenile didn't return home from school.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man saw objects that didn't exist.
•information on Old Collins Rd. where a man reported his estranged wife may have taken some items from their home.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where someone cut a fence and took a generator and a dirt bike.
•mental person on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after multiple calls to 911.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck with injuries.
•financial transaction card theft on Ward Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend took money from her unemployment pre-paid card.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman reported her husband locked her out of the house.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a man and woman argued. The woman said the man hit her in the head, but officers didn't see any visible injuries.
•information on Joshua Way where a woman and her husband were concerned after they didn't hear from a friend for days.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Clarks Place where a man reported someone cashed one of his checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.