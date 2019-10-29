TOCCOA - Marvin Brady, 77, Toccoa, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Home Sweet Home in Toccoa.
Born April 3, 1942 in Banks County, he was the son of the late Boyce and Mary Sue Bennett Brady. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church and was retired from Roberson Furniture Company and had also worked with Toccoa Casket Company. Mr. Brady had a woodworking shop and owned and operated Mountain View Christmas Tree Farm in Eastanollee. Marvin was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family members include his wife, Olivia Jones Brady, of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Peggy Brady, Martin, and Chris and Dana Brady, Wilmington, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Roger Cosby, Nicholson; grandchildren, Collin Cosby, Nicholas Cosby, Brett Brady, Dalton Brady and Faith Brady; sister and brother-in-law, Edna and James Palmer; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Brady; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Cosby; and by his brothers, Everage Brady and Edward Brady.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Whitlock Mortuary with the Rev. Roger Whiten officiating. Burial will follow at Roselane Cemetery.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Brett Brady, Dalton Brady, Nicholas Cosby, Collin Cosby, Jeff Palmer and Todd Brady.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.
Flowers are optional. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Martin Baptist Church, 781 Red Hollow Rd., Martin, Ga., 30557.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net. Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
