Alex Gaskin is not your typical Madison County High School alumnus. He is a rock-climbing scientist who has lived in a tent for eight months and is currently a research scientist for a Lithium Ion Battery Consulting Firm.
Long before he scaled his first mountain, he was a captain of the soccer team at MCHS and one of the most memorable members of the graduating class of 2008, earning the superlative “Most Unforgettable.” Gaskin went on to attend Georgia Southern and earn a BS in Chemistry, focusing on the research of Biodiesels and their synthesis. He also spent two summers of biodiesel research at UGA in the engineering department.
While Gaskin loves his chosen career in the field of science, his true passion is rock-climbing, which he discovered his sophomore year in college. He has climbed all over the U.S., from the coast of California to Wyoming and down to the edge of Texas, where he was a mere stone’s throw from Mexico. While Gaskin’s career may have been shaped by his love of science, the rest of his life has been shaped by rocks and his passion for finding the most challenging climbs.
His affinity for rock-climbing is his own, but he had a little help finding his early interest in science, and he attributes that help to Mrs. Beth Thornton. Gaskin shared the following about Mrs. Thornton’s influence in his life.
“In high school I remember walking around with a little bit of a reputation,” said Gaskin. “It was in my backpack as I walked from class to class. It was on every assignment I handed in. Seemingly, no teacher could help but notice and wrinkle their nose at it. Except Mrs. Thornton. A practitioner of the material she preached, leading by example, she waited to judge me, observed me, collected data, analyzed the results, and came to her own conclusion about me. Even as a kid I could feel that, and it made all the difference. It piqued my interest in the subject and made me feel welcome in her class.”
Gaskin said individuality has also been important to him.
“Mrs. Thornton allowed space for that while still maintaining authority over her class,” he said. “To this day I can remember her teaching style, firm but fair. She wasn’t going to ask you to tuck your shirt in, or to wear a collared shirt. She wasn’t going to teach you how to smile in a stranger’s face, vigorously shake their hand, and pretend like they’re your friend. She was only asking you to sit and learn when it was her time to speak, to conduct your experiments thoroughly, and to use reason and logic to arrive at conclusions. Any way you needed to be during the intermediate steps, was fine.”
Gaskin said he discovered that the scientific community largely has a similar ethic.
“So long as who you are, and what you are, do not interfere with the quality of scientific measurement you’re conducting, then the community will welcome you with open arms,” he said. “Mrs. Thornton opened my eyes to that, and helped send me down a path that would shape the rest of my life.”
Another MCHS teacher noted that “Alex and Beth have a lot in common.”
“They are both meticulous scientists who care about precise research and the product it yields,” the teacher said. “They were also fixtures at MCHS soccer games for years. While you probably won’t find Beth rock-climbing, her dedication to MCHS has been rock-solid for 24 years. She’s also been an incredibly important part of the metaphorical bedrock serving as the foundation for our school. Alex’s success is one of many shining examples of her dedication and commitment. It doesn’t take a scientist to see the difference she’s made.”
