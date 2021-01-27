The Madison County High School FFA underclassmen student spotlight member for the month of January is Anna Kate Mathis.
Mathis, a sophomore, joined the FFA in ninth grade. She has just competed in her first Career Development Event, which is floriculture.
Mathis’ teachers said she is an amazing person all around: “I sincerely loved having Anna Kate in my Basic Ag. class. Anna Kate is smart, driven, and, above all else, kind. She would join class discussions and always asked valuable questions that showed enthusiasm and a desire to understand more complex views. Anna Kate also always notices the small details, whether it be a classmate who is feeling down or remembering a piece of information shared as a side note. She is truly an amazing young lady,” teachers said.
For Mathis’ Supervised Agricultural Experience, she is replanting old plants as well as planting new ones. She also just started a compost bin. Her teachers also said she is extremely hardworking.
“Anna Kate jumped into her first CDE with loads of dedication. She set a great example for her teammates with her diligence to prepare and practice,” according to teachers.
