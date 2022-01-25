The Red Raiders kept coming up short in close games this year, but they got a double dose of victory this past week, avenging two earlier losses with wins over North Oconee and Prince Avenue.
Madison County (7-13, 1-7) got its first region win of the season in convincing fashion against North Oconee, 59-46, Jan. 20 on the road. The Red Raiders fell to the 11-9, 4-3 Titans, 47-40, in overtime Dec. 14. Head coach Dan Lampe saw his team struggle handling the Titans’ press in that overtime period. And North Oconee’s coach went back to the same game plan last week, but Lampe’s squad was prepared this time. Lampe said Jordyn Hall and Mallory Bates were instrumental in breaking the press.
“He (the North Oconee coach) ran that same half-court press against us,” said Lampe. “He thought he was going to get us again with it. But our girls had matured enough and moved the ball around and didn’t get caught in the corners and scored off it.”
Madison County outscored North Oconee 15-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-21 lead into intermission, extending the advantage to 45-30 after three quarters. Tiffany Wilson led the way for Madison County with 17 points, followed by Kelsie Gresham with 13. Other scorers included Kate Bray, 10; Bates, nine; Hall, eight; and Jordyn Jones, two.
Madison County grabbed another win at home Saturday, topping Prince Avenue, 47-40, with Gresham draining three three-pointers and leading the team with 20 points. She had five rebounds and four steals. Wilson had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Other scorers included Hall, five; Bray, four; Bates, three; and Janiah Borders, two.
The Red Raiders avenged a season-opening, 46-39 setback to Prince Avenue (9-7). Madison County led 16-6 after one quarter, but managed just 11 points over the next two periods to enter the fourth quarter down 31-27. But the Red Raiders poured in 20 points in the final period, including 13 from Gresham. Madison County trailed 34-28 early in the fourth, but Gresham’s steal and layup with 4:52 to go put Madison County back on top, 36-34, and the home squad held on for the win.
“She’s good for a couple of pick-sixes a night, which are game-changers in close games,” said Lampe of Gresham. “Her overall aggressiveness. I’ve never seen such a ball magnet.”
Lampe said a number of players had good performances in the two games. He noted that Wilson is a steady presence as a senior leader, giving intense effort at all times, that Hall “has just grown up in front of us,” handling defensive pressure from other teams, that Bray has hit some big three-pointers, that Bates is a good passer and difference maker physically, that Borders is coming off the bench and getting rebounds and providing physical defense.
He said it’s hard to answer a question like, “who’s standing out to you?”
“Everybody plays their parts,” he said. “Just some people get more air time because they’re on the court.”
Madison County now turns its attention to Cedar Shoals (12-5, 5-3) who will visit at 6 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars won the first matchup, 49-26, Jan. 4. Lampe likes his chances in a rematch.
“I know we lost to Cedar last time, but we have a whole week to prepare, and if we take care of the ball and don’t throw it away and make our shots that we should make — that’s the key, make your free throws, make your layups,” said the coach.
Lampe said his team is impressive with its improvements.
“They go hard at practice to get better,” he said. “I love seeing things they work on in practice like little reverse moves under the rim. You start working on it and all of the sudden they’re using it in games. They’re sponges. They pick it up quick. They have so much confidence and are getting better.”
