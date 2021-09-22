Members of MCREA held their first in-person meeting since March 2020.
“We were all very happy to see each other,” members said.
The club welcomed a new member, Beth Thornton, and President Brenda Hill presented her with a membership pin. A special devotion was presented by Carol Douglas.
New officers for year 2021-22 were installed by Brenda Abdel-Hafez, including president Brenda Hill, secretary Karen Harrison, treasurer Faye Harris.
“Many memories and thanks were shared for cards that our Sunshine Committee chair, Terry Tyner, sends when there is a medical issue or death in families,” organizers said. “These cards from MCREA are very meaningful and appreciated.”
The club has emeritus certificates to give to two members, Mary Smith and Geri Cornish, who will receive them soon. Door prizes are always given out at the end of the meetings.
The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at the Ila Restaurant at 11 a.m.
