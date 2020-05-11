Mainstreet Newspapers recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the Hoschton City Council.
See James Lawson's response below. Lawson faces Raphael Mayberry in the June 9 election. (Other candidate questionnaires were published in last week's issue of The Braselton News.)
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
As a business owner and resident of Hoschton, I am completely invested in our city and the future success of Hoschton. I am running for a position on the Hoschton City Council because I have a servant's heart and know that I can help the Citizens and Businesses in Hoschton by utilizing my education, life experience and common sense approach to problem solving. In my position as a long time business owner in Hoschton and as a resident, I have had the unique experience to speak with a broad spectrum of people to hear their thoughts for a better Hoschton. I can utilize this knowledge to the betterment of our city. Together, we can build a solid foundation for Hoschton for both the present and our future.
My main platform points are: encourage growth of businesses; unite the citizens and city government to work together for less government and more accountability; and prepare for the population growth to provide adequate services, infrastructure and vision for our city in the near and distant future. We will need to work together to create a city of which we can all be proud!
2. How do you think Hoschton's growth should be managed in the coming years?
Growth and change are inevitable. If something is not growing and changing, then it is stagnant and dying. With that said, we have one chance to "get things right" when we make changes. Hoschton has the unique opportunity and geographical location which gives close proximity to I-85 along with easy access to Athens, Atlanta, Gainesville and more locations; the convenience and location makes our city attractive for both commercial and residential options. We need controlled growth and careful Leadership to provide for smart growth. We should strive to maintain our identity as a charming small town and still provide options for shopping, grocery stores, dining and small businesses.
3. What do you consider to be the top challenges the City of Hoschton will face in the next 10 years? As a city council member, what would you do to address those changes?
In the next 10 years, Hoschton will be faced with many challenges as the population continues to grow. This growth will bring more diversity and economic opportunities to our community. My business experience enables me to have interactions with diverse demographics. This experience will best enable me to bring about mutually beneficial growth results for the good of the majority. I will provide mature and responsible Leadership to address and manage the issues of business growth, residential growth, infrastructure needs, public safety, traffic changes and more.
As a city council member, I will work with leaders of our city, county and surrounding municipalities to learn what has been successful in other communities' growth. I will bring professionalism, politeness and civility to our city council Meetings. I will seek to heal the wounds and divisions of the past to help create a better future for Hoschton in order attract quality businesses and good stewards of the community. As your city council member, I will invite open and honest communication about the vision for Hoschton. It is my opinion that we need to have a solid, engineered plan in place and work according to the plan. As it is said, "if we fail to plan then we plan to fail."
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
Over 10 years ago while searching for a location for my family owned business, Carla and I fell in love with the charming character and people of Hoschton. We opened our business and later moved our family to Hoschton. My wife, Carla, and I have been married for 26 years. We have two sons, Griffin, 24, and Will, 20, both of whom are U.S. Marines. Griffin served for five years prior to an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps and Will continues to serve our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Carla and I also have three Yorkie "fur babies," RV, Marina and Sundae.
I am a licensed funeral home director, a licensed embalmer, hold an associate's degree in funeral services management, maintain a State of Georgia Insurance License, and I am a member of the Georgia Academy of Embalmers. Since being in Hoschton, I have served on the Hoschton Fall Festival Planning Committee (five years) and on the Hoschton Planning and Zoning Commission (3 years). I am a member of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, West Jackson Lions Club and Rotary Club of Braselton. My family is a member of the newly-planned Baptist Church on the Hill which will soon be located on Hwy. 124.
When time permits, I enjoy fishing and relaxing with family and friends. I look forward to serving as a Hoschton City Council Member and will appreciate your vote on the June 9 election.
