Our brains want to be engaged. And our businesses want to make money. This is the chocolate and peanut butter of the digital market. For instance, game makers pursue the best fishhook they can find to reel in kids. They’re really good at it.
They have to be, because the competition for attention is fiercer than ever. And emotions must be engaged to keep our attention. Think of cable television, social media and much of traditional media in their online formats. Of course, trying to addict people to a product has always been a business tactic. But the tools of addiction in the digital age are sharper than ever. We’re all part of multiple target markets. Just think about that. This is becoming more and more true in the news world.
Like anything of note culturally, I find myself with “show-me-the-money” as a building block of understanding. If you bemoan “the media,” then here’s one of my takes on the big-picture fiscal outlook behind today's media.
It’s worth remembering that the major Internet companies like Facebook, Google, Youtube, Twitter and Amazon — throw Verizon and AT&T in the mix, too — are today’s Internet train tracks. The “railroad” companies like Facebook and Twitter make the big bucks off of content they don’t create. The information “railroads” have gobbled up much of the profits of the content producers, because they control the flow of information.
Yes, these new tracks bring so many more people into the conversation. And that can be really good. It can also turn bad.
But a healthier news economy would be this: the information “railroads” like Facebook and Twitter actually funding much of the content they peddle. No, that’s not going to happen. It’s not in their economic interests to invest in actual journalism. But it is in society’s interest to have the content creators adequately funded by the consumer market. People will always want news — and now they want it free — but as the news funding structure collapses, information sharing is going to get shadier and shadier. You get what you pay for rings true, doesn't it?
Facebook too often seems to treat completely fake news the same way it does well-sourced information sharing. It’s just a pipeline. It is a tunnel, but it denies that it has any cultural responsibility for solid information. Mark Zuckerburg says he is fighting for free speech by remaining completely hands off on monitoring misinformation.
Well, OK. I understand the path of censorship is a slipperly slope. No argument here. But Zuckerburg also needs to recognize that the information goliaths of the age like Facebook and Twitter perpetuate extreme misinformation when they completely divorce their companies from information-sharing responsibilities. For instance, they are big enough now to consider societal concerns, not just shareholder ones. And a descent into information mayhem isn’t something I would want to help facilitate as a CEO by putting my head in this culture’s sand.
Obviously, the press is maligned, sometimes for justified reasons, sometimes not. But if you feel you’re shortchanged these days, then consider that it’s more profitable online to be scandalous and rage-inducing than it is to be sober about providing facts. And you know what? It’s profitable because people love this! That’s because we all get addicted to our own little information tunnels. We get addicted to our emotional reinforcement structure. Again, digital addiction. In many ways, our news consumption as adults isn’t any different than the 10-year-old gamer. We’re hooked and not taking our eyes off our little screen.
Society at large seems not to recognize the long-term price tag in the death of non-biased journalism. If you get confused about journalism, remember this: There are the questions of who, what, when, where, why and how. That’s basically it. Is your news source trying to give you answers to these questions without inserting judgment? Can I report on things without giving you my feelings, my opinions? That’s how I view this job. And there are plenty of people who still do this, but the ground is falling out from under them. And those jobs are chopped and chopped. This is one of the costs of our digital addictions. We begin to think Facebook is a news source. It’s not. If it was, it would have its own news division. Until it does, recognize that it’s a news profiteer, not a news provider.
And as long as society values its entertainment — its digital addictions — over solid journalism, we’ll see journalism lose relevance. This saddens me. But I feel like many couldn’t care less. I want to be proven wrong.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
