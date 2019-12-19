A man recently reported his storage facility was broken into and two motorcycles were stolen in West Jackson.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called for the burglary report on Whitney Trace.
Someone reportedly pried open the door on a storage building and stole two racing motorcycles, two sets of tire warmers, two sets of tires and motorcycle wheels, two fuel cans and a weed-eater attachment.
The complainant didn't have any suspects.
OTHER INCIDNETS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•dispute on West Broad St. where a couple argued and the man reportedly put his hands on the woman's face and neck, but didn't hit or strangle her. The couple agreed to remain calm for the evening.
•financial transaction card fraud on Walnut St. where a woman reported her card was declined when it shouldn't have been.
•agency assist on Hunter Dr. where officers assisted with a residential fire, which was put out by the fire department.
•deposit account fraud on Luke Dr. where someone returned a check to a man, which appeared to have been washed.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 53 where a disgruntled customer threatened to beat up a store employee. He reportedly didn't receive a refund for some parts he returned.
•simple battery, criminal trespass and interfering with calls for emergency assistance on Hwy. 53 where a mother and her son argued. The son reportedly got upset that he couldn't find his phone and he threw and broke items around the house. When the mother tried to call 911, the son reportedly grabbed her around the throat area trying to get the phone away from her. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a couple argued after a woman got upset that her boyfriend didn't text her during the day and she wanted help decorating the house. The man said he couldn't take the arguing anymore, so he called 911. He ultimately left the scene.
•agency assist at Sells Mill Park where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wrecked truck. The driver had minor injuries and appeared to be intoxicated.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported hearing gunshots.
•criminal damage to property on Braselton Industrial Blvd. where someone damaged two gates.
•theft by taking on McNeal Rd. where a woman took a vehicle, claiming it was hers. She also took a dog.
•information on Hwy. 60 where a man reported seeing another man hunting on property and he heard gunshots. The hunter said he had permission to be there and had shot two deer. The Department of Natural Resources was also called.
•suicide threats on Lamar Ln. where a man appeared to have killed himself with a shotgun.
•dispute on River Bluff where a couple argued and an intoxicated man hit walls around the house. He agreed to separate for the evening.
•agency assist on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers assisted the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office with making contact with someone involved in a hit and run.
•information on Davenport Rd. where someone left belongings on a porch.
•civil matter on Caldwell Ln. where a woman wanted her husband removed from their residence.
•juvenile issue on Shirley Ct. where a girl threatened to run away after confronted about using an e-cigarette. The girl told officers her mother's roommate made a sexual advance towards her. The Department of Family and Children Services was called.
•welfare check on Hwy. 332 where officers checked on a juvenile who appeared to be OK.
•information on Chestnut Trace where a man sent a picture of his driver's license to a person he was renting an Airbnb from. He later received a ticket on his car and found out the person he rented from was not the owner of the condo.
•information on West Jackson Rd. where a man reported a delivery vehicle used his private drive as a cut-through road.
•agency assist on Viper Ln. where officers were called to assist with a possible overdose, but the victim had already been taken to the hospital when they arrived.
