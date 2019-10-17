Public hearings on a large multi-family development proposed in Braselton were deferred last week.
Callicott Holdings requested deferral of its annexation and rezoning request of 36 acres off of Thompson Mill Rd. Developers plan to construct a 289 unit multi-family project on the property.
The request was set to be heard at the Braselton Town Council's Oct. 10 meeting, but the hearing has been deferred until November.
