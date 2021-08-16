Qualifying for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election is being held this week and multiple races are already contested.

An updated list will be provided on the JacksonHeraldTODAY.com website and in the Aug. 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.

See who's qualified so far:

ARCADE

Mayor

  • Doug Haynie, incumbent

Two at-large council seats

  • Debra Gammon, incumbent
  • Leah Hollett

BRASELTON

Mayor

  • Hardy Johnson (previously Braselton Town Council District 4)
  • Kurt Ward

District 2

  • Peggy Slappey, incumbent

District 4

  • James Murphy

COMMERCE

Mayor pro tem

  • Keith Burchett, incumbent

City Council Ward 1

  • Stacey Rucker
  • Eric Gatheright

City Council Ward 2

  • Darren Owensby, incumbent

School Board Ward 1

  • Nathan Anderson, incumbent

School Board Ward 2

  • Cara Bray

HOSCHTON

Council seats (four up for election)

  • Fredria Carter-Sterling
  • Tracy A. Carswell, incumbent

JEFFERSON

City Council District 4

  • Mark Mobley, incumbent

City Council District 2

  • Malcolm Gramley, incumbent
  • Dawn Maddox

MAYSVILLE

No one qualified in Maysville on the first day of qualifying.

NICHOLSON

No one qualified in Nicholson on the first day of qualifying.

PENDERGRASS

City council seats

  • Nick Geiman
  • Nathan Pruitt, incumbent

Pendergrass is also calling for a special election to fill two new council seats (Post 5 and 6). Qualifying for those two council seats will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 and run through Aug. 25 at noon. The qualifying fee for those two seats is $35. Qualifying will be held at Pendergrass City Hall.

TALMO

Qualifying in Talmo is planned later this week, Aug. 17-19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.