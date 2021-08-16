Qualifying for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election is being held this week and multiple races are already contested.
An updated list will be provided on the JacksonHeraldTODAY.com website and in the Aug. 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
See who's qualified so far:
ARCADE
Mayor
- Doug Haynie, incumbent
Two at-large council seats
- Debra Gammon, incumbent
- Leah Hollett
BRASELTON
Mayor
- Hardy Johnson (previously Braselton Town Council District 4)
- Kurt Ward
District 2
- Peggy Slappey, incumbent
District 4
- James Murphy
COMMERCE
Mayor pro tem
- Keith Burchett, incumbent
City Council Ward 1
- Stacey Rucker
- Eric Gatheright
City Council Ward 2
- Darren Owensby, incumbent
School Board Ward 1
- Nathan Anderson, incumbent
School Board Ward 2
- Cara Bray
HOSCHTON
Council seats (four up for election)
- Fredria Carter-Sterling
- Tracy A. Carswell, incumbent
JEFFERSON
City Council District 4
- Mark Mobley, incumbent
City Council District 2
- Malcolm Gramley, incumbent
- Dawn Maddox
MAYSVILLE
No one qualified in Maysville on the first day of qualifying.
NICHOLSON
No one qualified in Nicholson on the first day of qualifying.
PENDERGRASS
City council seats
- Nick Geiman
- Nathan Pruitt, incumbent
Pendergrass is also calling for a special election to fill two new council seats (Post 5 and 6). Qualifying for those two council seats will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 and run through Aug. 25 at noon. The qualifying fee for those two seats is $35. Qualifying will be held at Pendergrass City Hall.
TALMO
Qualifying in Talmo is planned later this week, Aug. 17-19.
