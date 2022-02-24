Madison County now has another community health center.
Medlink Georgia has opened its second facility in the county, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday on the courthouse square for its new center, which has been renovated and covered with murals from Color the World Bright out of Athens, a group of mostly University of Georgia students and alumni guided by Professor Joseph Norman.
Medlink already has an office at 11 Charlie Morris Road in Colbert off Hwy. 72.
The new Danielsville office at 380 General Daniel Avenue offers pediatric services, family dental services and behavioral health services.
“Thank you for what you’re doing for our community,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Strickland during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “One of the challenges rural communities face is access to health care and we’re so pleased Medlink is providing some valuable resources for our residents.”
Dave Ward, Medlink chief executive officer, said “this day has been long coming.” “For those who have been through the building many times during construction and remodeling, it’s come a long ways in transformation,” he said. “We are so excited to be expanding in Madison County. We are your community health center. Medlink Georgia is yours. We are the public’s health center. So it’s fantastic we’re able to expand on this side of the county. Of course, Colbert is continuing to grow and we’ve outgrown it as well. So we’re so fortunate to have the opportunity to acquire the building, remodel and have another presence in Madison County. Last year, we served over 51,000 patients in Northeast Georgia.”
Ward said there is a community health center movement in the country that he strongly supports and advocates. He said the center provides quality care regardless of socioeconomic status.
“I think you see that in the facilities we provide and the wonderful providers we have on staff,” he said.
MedLink accepts most insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, and offers a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
