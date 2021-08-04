The Jackson County community is positioned for record breaking growth over the next decade and Jackson County Schools are gearing up with a vision for the future.
The Jackson County Board of Education is strategically working to acquire property for future schools and expanding opportunities for students in a variety of programs. The opening of the Empower College and Career Center located at the former Jackson County High School will serve as the “Epicenter of Learning” for the entire region. With Lanier Technical College, the University of North Georgia and Foothills Charter High School, students from both East Jackson High, Jackson County High and the surrounding areas will experience high-tech college and career-aligned learning that will equip them for success in endless pathways.
Along with the opening of Empower, the Jackson County Board of Education also invested in the future of the community by opening a state-of-the-art high school facility in Hoschton which will serve students and families in the West Jackson community.
The new Jackson County High School sits in the midst of a rapidly growing area of the county and will provide exemplary collegiate style learning opportunities and will serve as a hub for community engagement. The facility boasts amazing fine arts facilities for one of the finest band and performing arts programs in the country.
The school’s athletic facilities are exemplary and are nestled on the high school campus. With a state-of-the-art stadium, baseball field, softball field, competition gym, auxiliary gym, mountain bike/cross country trail, and full slate of tennis courts, Jackson County High School will provide students a remarkable experience outside the classroom to complement the tremendously progressive collegiate experience inside the new facility.
The new Jackson County High School features learning environments intended to prepare students for the work they will engage in during college and their future careers.
Instead of cells and bells aligned to manufacturing models of the past, the new high school features a variety of collaborative spaces with state-of-the-art technology.
When you visit Jackson County High School, you will see teachers serving as learning facilitators and working with students to problem-solve and apply their learning with authentic experiences. Whether it is a group of International Baccalaureate students working on a CASS project as a community contributor, a computer science team crafting new apps for the school, or student leaders planning for the next Panther Pride event, students will be engaged in meaningful high level learning.
Performance through personalization is the name of the game at Jackson County High School and across the school district where students embrace the 7 Mindsets of the world’s most successful people!
We welcome our community to partner with us to promote student success through leadership, character, and performance!
