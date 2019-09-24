Barrow County's third high school will be recommended to be the Barrow Arts & Science Academy “unless something changes in the next week, superintendent Chris McMichael told the county school board at its Tuesday, Sept. 24 work session.
Dale Simpson, principal for the new school, said 17 people suggested that name, the most for any prospective name. He noted that all the words in the name also were among the words most often mentioned in the lengthy list of suggested names.
Simpson said the district surveyed students, parents, teachers and community members. The suggested list was posted on the school’s website.
The name “Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy” has been the “working name” for the school for some time.
About 240 names were suggested for the school. The new high school is being built adjacent to Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology, the county’s college and career academy.
It is expected to be a school of “choice” — students will fill out an application to attend, but no formal steps, such as test scores, resumes or student essays are required. If more than about 600 students apply, a lottery will be held, Simpson has said.
The school district will provide transportation to the school. Students now in the eighth-, ninth- and 10th grades may apply starting in October. The school also will accept applications from this year’s 11th-graders, Simpson said. It is not anticipated that the school will have a senior class when school opens in August 2020, but if enough people apply, it could.
The first phase of the school, which includes two buildings, will cost about $19 million.
The school will have “academies,” which will focus on specific fields, such as healthcare, and the school is not expected to have a full range of sports, such as football or basketball.
PAY RAISE
The BOE discussed a raise in its pay Tuesday night, with two board members saying they likely would not vote for it.
Two other board members, including the chair, supported the increase from $50 per meeting or per day to $500 a month. The pay has not been changed since 1988.
The board agreed to discuss the item more at its Tuesday, Oct. 1 meeting, and chairperson Lynn Stevens said it could vote then.
Board member Garey Huff Sr. said the board recently rejected a call for a referendum which would exempt senior citizens from paying school taxes. He said he “might have a hard time” explaining to seniors why they don’t deserve an exemption and board members should get a big raise.
Board member Rickey Bailey said he would not agree to a $500 a month salary. He said he would be willing to compromise at a lower number. Stevens asked him what he had in mind and Bailey declined to say.
Stephanie Bramlett, one of the board’s newer members, said the pay increase might be a “good incentive” to attract candidates for the board. She said it is “sad” when nobody wants to run for an open school board seat.
Stevens said the pay increase would be “not quite double” what the members make now. She said the increase is “long overdue.”
She added that Huff should direct senior citizens to her.
“I want to have a chat with the older folks in this county,” she said. She noted that schools are reactive, often to economic factors “beyond our control.”
Beverly Kelley, who served on the board before and rejoined it in January 2018, termed it “shocking” how much some school boards pay its members who don’t have nearly the responsibility of the Barrow BOE, which has 14,000 students and a budget of $137 million.
Huff said commissioners in Barrow County make only a bit more than is being suggested for a raise.
Stevens quickly said the BOC gets retirement benefits and health insurance. She said the total compensation for the BOE is about $28,000.
Stevens and Bailey are the longest serving board members.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
•approved a personnel list presented by McMichael in closed session and it includes the resignation of Doug Blackwell as the CEO of Sims Academy and the retirement of Wanda Young as the director of transportation.
•heard requests for low voltage cabling and for security cameras for the new school. The contracts would be $121,997 and $219,025, respectively.
•heard a request for the third year of the 21st Century grant of $293,532. Up to 120 elementary students get after-school assistance with academic work through the Boys and Girls Club of Winder. Students are from County Line, Holsenbeck, Kennedy, Statham and Winder elementary schools.
•will be asked to approve contracts for a new logo and goalposts at Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School and for the resurfacing of the track at AHS around the synthetic turf that has been installed. The contracts will be for Sports Turf Co. and will be for $71,653 at AHS and $44,905 for the resurfacing.
•will be asked to approve a contract for Palo Alto firewalls from Sayers of Atlanta for $60,780. The county will get $38,600 back through the e-rate grant. The local share will be $22,180. The bid was approved in April, but the e-rate program agreed to pay about $10,000 less than expected so it must be approved again.
