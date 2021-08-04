The Jackson County School System is undergoing its largest transformation in many years and is positioned to transform the county in ways we can't yet see.
The opening of the new Jackson County High School in West Jackson and the opening of the Empower College and Career Center in the former JCCHS facility in Jefferson represent a massive shift in the county’s education system.
On top of that, the system is making plans for a new middle/elementary facility in West Jackson and looking to buy more land for additional future school sites.
All of that is primarily focused on the fast-growing west side of the county and comes eight years after the system closed and consolidated schools in the slower-growing east side of the county. That move was, in part, driven by financial issues, but it also reflected the need to fill up empty classrooms and make better use of new facilities and to phase out older buildings that were no longer cost-effective.
Those east-side consolidations were met with a lot of community skepticism and some heated pushback, but the results have been positive both for students and for the system’s finances.
•••
These moves are more than just about buildings and student growth numbers. That’s part of picture, but in the background something deeper is happening — a massive change in the school system’s focus as it attempts to retool its education programs for a rapidly changing world.
One part of that is simple logistics. The new JCHS in West Jackson is much closer geographically to the homes and lives of its students and its feeder schools. That has some obvious advantages, such as shorter bus routes and commuting.
But community-based schools also have an intangible benefit by putting a high school into a community where it has broad local support. That was never possible at the former JCCHS in Jefferson, a facility which sat away from its core student population next door to a competing high school community.
•••
Larger than facilities, however, is the attempt by school district leaders to overhaul the system’s corporate culture. This effort has several aspects.
First, leaders are attempting to pull the system out of its “shadow” mindset. For decades, school leaders and patrons have seen themselves as existing in the shadow of the Jefferson City School System, which has among the state’s highest numbers on standardized testing and a multi-level athletic program of success.
But Jefferson is a unique situation which exists in a relatively affluent community that pulls in high-achieving students from the surrounding area and that has 200 years of education tradition. And because of its size, Jefferson has traditionally more focused on college prep than a comprehensive education offering.
After years of hand-wringing and comparing itself to Jefferson, county school system leaders are now more focused on their system’s future than worrying what other systems, including Jefferson, are doing.
•••
Another aspect of this refocusing is the county system’s embrace of a culture that echoes that of Chick-Fil-A, and its allied firm, Remarkable! The county system has for several years been attempting to emulate that successful corporate cultural model.
In addition, the system has been attempting to retool its corporate culture by embracing the book, “Learning Transformed,” a book that seeks to help school leaders create what it calls a “culture of innovation.” The idea is to have schools become “future ready” by improving professional learning, the use of technology and establishing relationships beyond the school doors and into the community.
•••
All of that is the central focus of the school system’s planned Empower College & Career Academy. That program will offer college classes through the University of North Georgia and technical school classes via Lanier Technical College. The program will also offer other career and technical classes and work-study programs in partnership with local area businesses.
And since the program will be located in the center of the county, it will be open to students from the new JCHS and East Jackson Comprehensive High School. This center could transform the face of education in Jackson County in ways that we can’t yet see.
•••
And then there is the new high school itself. In addition to a new home and state-of-the-art facilities, JCHS is adopting a new approach to curriculum that is akin to how some colleges operate.
For that to be successful, the entire culture of education will have to change in the community and become more focused on the future than on the past.
•••
All of this — the new community-based school, a new approach to teaching and learning and the Empower center programs — will have a huge impact on the Jackson County community writ large. The very concept of what a school and an education program should look like is transforming across the county.
The opening of the new JCHS facility and the Empower Center mark the beginning of a new chapter in the county's education history.
The ripple effects from all of this will touch the entire community — its politics, its social systems, its culture — in ways we can't yet fathom.
