Barrow County Schools Systems's (BCSS) District Partner in Education Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow donated supplies for all BCSS school nursing clinics.
"The supplies donated by NGMC-Barrow are essential to provide healthcare within Barrow County schools. They are a wonderful partner in our community," said BCSS health services manager Lance McNamara.
"We appreciate this timely and important donation of supplies and our strong partnership with NGMC Barrow as we work collaboratively to promote student health in our schools and programs," said BCSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.