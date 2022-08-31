NGMC Barrow donates clinic supplies to BCSS

NGMC Barrow Public Relations Manager Sunita Singh and Barrow County School System Health Services Manager Lance McNamara with the clinic supplies.

 Submitted photo

Barrow County Schools Systems's (BCSS) District Partner in Education Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow donated supplies for all BCSS school nursing clinics.

"The supplies donated by NGMC-Barrow are essential to provide healthcare within Barrow County schools. They are a wonderful partner in our community," said BCSS health services manager Lance McNamara.

"We appreciate this timely and important donation of supplies and our strong partnership with NGMC Barrow as we work collaboratively to promote student health in our schools and programs," said BCSS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.