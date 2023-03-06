Lanier Produce, owned by Winder native Mitchell Reddick, has agreed to hold a bi-weekly mini farmer's market at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. The mini markets will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16 and 30, April 13 and 27 and May 11 and 25 at NGMC Barrow's atrium. Everyone is welcome.
