Northeast Georgia Health System has shared the following directions for those with coronavirus symptoms.
If you have a fever and cough or difficulty breathing, these steps will help you find the care you need and limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our region, hospital leaders state.
Call before you come
•Call your doctor's office or an urgent care clinic for advice about where you should go for treatment.
•If you already have an appointment scheduled and have recently traveled to an area affected by Coronavirus, call the office before you leave your house.
Call 911 for emergencies
•Calling 911 is always the fastest and most efficient way to get proper treatment for medical emergencies.
Consider staying home and completing an E-Visit
•The hospital has updated its online E-Visits to ask screening questions that may indicate if you have coronavirus.
•Visit www.ngpg.org/evisit-info for instructions about how to complete an E-Visit from home.
