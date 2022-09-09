Banks County Schools hosted a retirement breakfast for Tom Nicholson. Nicholson served as Banks County’s Director of Maintenance in Banks County in August of 1994. He has over 30 years of maintenance experience for Banks County and Habersham County.
He has seen the system grow tremendously over the past two decades with the addition of multiple schools and new facilities. Under his direction, Banks County schools have not only thrived but led the way in response to the continuous growth in the area.
“Tom Nicholson has been a loyal and dedicated leader in this school system and community," superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins stated. "He will be dearly missed and can never be replaced. His work in this school system will be felt for many years to come."
School Food and Nutrition Director Nicole Blalock added that Tom is one of the most committed and dedicated employees at Banks County.
“Tom has been committed and loyal to serving our school system, and he will be dearly missed," she said.
Jason Payne will serve as Banks County’s new Director of Maintenance. Payne stated he has learned from “the best.” ‘You cannot replace Tom, he has led this department with great leadership, and it will be tough to fill his shoes," he said. "We will miss him."
Nicholson’s family, board of education members and friends gathered in honor of him this past week.
