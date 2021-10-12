Nine more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County over the past week.
As of Oct. 12, the county has recorded 186 total confirmed COVID deaths and 13 likely deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Jackson is also among the top counties in the state for COVID infections per capita, ranking 4th in Georgia with over 12,652 confirmed cases. Some 766 people have been hospitalized.
Despite the grim data, the county has seen a downturn from the September wave that peaked on Sept. 9 with a little over 100 people testing positive per day. As of Oct. 12, the 7-day average had dropped to 19.9 people testing positive per day.
While that is a significant decline, Jackson remains above the state average in new cases over the past two weeks. It continues to be a hotspots in Northeast Georgia, only trailing Stephens County on a per capital basis for new infections.
Along with the general decline, local school systems are also seeing a drop in confirmed cases among student and staff members. The county school system was in single-digits last week in all of its schools, a sharp departure from early September when some schools went to remote learning due to the intensity of the virus.
