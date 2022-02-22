Madison County delivered an early-inning knockout punch to the visiting Franklin County Lions Friday as Tristan Poss pitched six innings of no-hit ball in an 8-0 shutout of last year’s Class AAA finalist.
The Red Raiders rallied for five first-inning runs, then followed that with three runs in the bottom of the second to cruise to the win, improving to 3-0 on the young season, outscoring opponents 24-5 in those outings.
Madison County got on board in the first on an RBI single by Lane Nix, scoring Cole Hillsman. That was followed by a two-run single by Connor Smith, driving home Shane Little and Nix. Cooper Brown then doubled home Ben Bray and Poss drove home Smith with a single. The Red Raiders tacked on three runs in the second inning on a three-run double by Brown.
The Red Raiders had 12 hits on the evening, with Brown going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Nix was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Others with hits included Little, Hillsman, Cooper McFarlin, Bray, Smith, Poss and Blake Ledford.
Poss kept the Lions off balance all night and the visiting dugout silent as the Red Raiders hollered for their teammates. The junior struck out six and allowed just two walks and two hit batters in six innings of no-hit work. Stephen Brooks finished the game with a strikeout in one three-up, three-down inning.
That victory followed another eight-run win just two days earlier, when Madison County beat East Jackson, 10-2, Wednesday on the road.
Madison County outhit the Eagles 13-3 in the contest, led by Little who nearly hit for the cycle, smacking a homer, a triple and a single, driving in two and scoring twice. He got the offense rolling in the top of the first with a two-run homer to left field, driving in McFarlin.
Connor Smith was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Nix also had a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Others with hits included McFarlin, Eli Akins, Austin Towe, Bray and Brown. Little, McFarlin and Brown each stole a base.
Starter Chris Wilbanks got the win, giving up two runs, four walks and one hit, while fanning four in four innings. Caleb Patterson threw two innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one. Poss pitched an inning, giving up a hit while striking out two.
Madison County put up two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth, while the Eagles scored their only two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
A Monday afternoon game against Fellowship Christian was rained out and won’t be rescheduled.
Madison County will be on the road for five-straight games, beginning with a Tuesday trip to Eastside. The Red Raiders are slated to face Bendictine Friday at 6 p.m., Vidalia Saturday at noon, South Forsyth March 1 at 6:15, then Franklin County March 3 at 5:30 p.m. The team will be at home again March 4 versus Cherokee Bluff at 5:55 p.m.
