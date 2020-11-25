It's likely that Braselton won't have a town property tax any time soon, but city leaders didn't rule out the possibility that someday, it may become necessary.
During a day-long retreat meeting on Nov. 18, the Braselton Town Council discussed a number of items facing the town, including its financial standing.
The neighboring town of Hoschton has been actively discussing the need for a city tax in recent months.
While no Braselton council member indicated support for a city tax, the city's other financial resources were said to be finite and heavily dependent on economic conditions, especially related to tourism.
"As the population grows there's going to be a need for more code enforcement officers, more police officers and expansion of the water and sewer," said council member Hardy Johnson. "All these things... are going to build up and we're going to reach a cap where our occupancy tax and our hotel-motel tax, etc. reach that point and the expense are going to go beyond that. Once we cross that line, you've got to have that option."
Mayor Bill Orr said that the feedback he gets from residents is that the town should "never" have a property tax.
"I'm just telling you it's not popular what you're just talking about and I don't think it's necessarily prudent," he said. "There may be a time when it's the only option we have, so like anything else, we need to just be prepared and we need to be thinking ahead and not thinking behind... we really need to be thinking out to the future and not just today."
Orr said he wouldn't support a property tax today.
Town manager Jennifer Scott said that one mill of taxation in the town would bring in around $450,000 per year. She said that the town should also try to keep a "balanced digest" with enough commercial and industrial for the future so that if a property tax were ever levied, it wouldn't fall as heavily on homeowners. She said bedroom communities often have to levy a higher millage rate because they don't have enough commercial and industrial to help carry the financial load.
At around $1.2 billion, Scott said Braselton has a "fantastic digest."
In a related discussion, Scott said that the upcoming year would be important financially for the town since new census data would lead to a renegotiation of the town's local option sales tax numbers with the four counties Braselton is in. Sales taxes are a key part of the town's revenue stream.
"We will be renegotiating LOST when the census comes out," she said.
Braselton gets a share of LOST taxes from each of the four counties in a complex formula that is mostly based on population.
REWRITE OF DEVELOPMENT CODES
Although it wasn't the first time the issue was discussed, the council reiterated the importance of the upcoming rewrite of the town's development codes, a move that is designed to conform to the town's updated comprehensive plan.
The codes are the specifics on which town leaders will decide future zoning issues and they will outline specific rules for future developments in Braselton.
"We all need to be involved in this process," said Mayor Bill Orr.
Orr said the code is the basics on which the council operates.
"The development code is fundamental to everything we do... I really don't think there is fundamentally anything more important to us."
The consulting firm doing the rewrite is expected to go through multiple steps with a final draft and council approval in 2022.
"If we get this right, this is a legacy, truly a long-term Braselton gift," Orr said.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Among the various topics discussed by the council during the retreat, these were some of the key points:
• Multi-family housing: The council has been cool to additional developments of multi-family housing in the town and that was again reflected in comments during the board's retreat. "I just want to make sure we think about what we're doing," said Jim Jodecke. He pointed out that there were a lot of multi-family housing projects happening near Braselton in other counties. "I want to make sure we're respecting the existing homeowners," he said. Mayor Orr pushed back on the idea he said was coming from the development community that Braselton needs apartments. Orr said there were a number of apartment developments around Braselton and he didn't see the need for the town to also approve additional such developments. "I guess I don't understand the clanging of the bells that we need more apartments in Braselton," he said. Orr said apartment projects were "developers' dreams" but not necessarily the town's dream.
• Police support: Leaders discussed continuing the council’s commitment to the town’s police department, ensuring the department continues to have proper equipment, training and support.
• Increasing community outreach: Specifically, the council mentioned looking into service request software (with which citizens could report issues to the town).
• Civic center: The council discussed supporting the town’s future civic center.
• A possible Hwy. 53 truck bypass: The project would largely be in Jackson County. Council members discussed the potential impact a future bypass could have on the downtown area.
• Town signs: Scott asked the council where new signage for the town should be put first, saying the town doesn't have the budget to do all new signage at once. The council agreed that new signs should first be put at the interstate ramps and later along the major highway entrances to the town.
• Public art: Some council members expressed an interest in what the nearby town Suwanee is doing with its public art program. Scott said she would set up a meeting with a council member from Suwanee with the council get some more information that might be used in Braselton.
• Code enforcement: Council member Becky Richardson said she would like to see the town's code enforcement officer be more proactive in enforcing code violations rather than just responding to citizen complaints.
• Exit landscaping: Council member Peggy Slappey said she would like there to be nice landscaping on the exist ramps off I-85 at Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 53. Scott said there would be some landscaping done with the new signage planned for those locations.
• Amenities: The council spoke highly of the town's walking trails, the Life Path and the Mulberry River Trail. Further expansion and work is slated for those projects. The council also discussed the resource of the Thompson Mill Forest which is not in the town's limits, but is connected to Braselton.
• Water supply: Mayor Orr encouraged town leaders to keep up with the need to have a quality and available water supply for the future.
• Relationships: The council discussed the need to build strong, working relationships with leaders from the four counties that Braselton is a part of.
