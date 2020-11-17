Barrow County’s elections office staff members wound up needing just one day to recount the roughly 38,000 votes for president that were cast in the county and completed the process Friday, Nov. 13, without any major changes to the original tally or issues discovered.
More than a dozen elections office workers and volunteers began their work early Friday morning and went through the evening manually recounting the ballots, well ahead of the state's 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 deadline. County elections director Monica Franklin had said the process might take at least two full days.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, last week, ordered a hand recount of all 5 million ballots cast for president in the state due to the razor-thin margin, where Democrat and apparent President-elect Joe Biden held a roughly 14,000-vote lead over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump prior to the start of the process. None of the other races that were on voters’ ballots were ordered to be recounted.
Raffensperger’s announcement came amid unsubstantiated allegations from the Trump campaign of voter fraud in Biden’s favor, and GOP U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are Trump allies and are headed for a January runoff election in their respective races, sent a letter calling on Raffensperger to resign.
Raffensperger, a Republican, has resisted those demands, and he and other state officials have maintained there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would alter the outcome of the presidential race.
Biden is set to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia, which has now become a key battleground state on the electoral map, since Bill Clinton in 1992. Trump won more than 70 percent of the vote in deep-red Barrow County.
Raffensperger said during a press conference the hand recount would affirm the public’s faith in the election results, which he is scheduled to certify by Friday, Nov. 20.
State officials have indeed reported very few discovered discrepancies this week — the largest, as of Tuesday, had come in Floyd and Fayette counties, where a combined roughly 5,400 ballots were found to have not been scanned. Once those were counted, the statewide gap between the candidates shrank to just under 13,000.
The Trump campaign has the right to request a machine recount if the vote tally is within 0.5 percentage points and would need to do so within two business days of Raffensperger's certification of the results. Under that process, the ballots would be scanned through computers.
RUNOFF VOTING
Once the recount is complete and the results are certified, Barrow County and the rest of the state will turn its full attention to voting for the Jan. 5 runoff election. Perdue and Loeffler are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in a pair of races that are set to determine party control of the Senate for the next two years.
A runoff election for the Georgia Public Service Commission race between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman will also be on the ballot after Raffensperger announced the originally-scheduled December runoff for that race would be postponed by a month to coincide with the Senate elections.
All voters who were registered for the Nov. 3 general election are eligible to vote in the January runoffs, whether they voted in the general election or not.
Barrow County is currently accepting absentee ballot requests through 4 p.m. Dec. 31, though Franklin said she would not recommend waiting until the final day because the Post Office will be closed on New Year’s Day.
In-person advance voting will be held Dec. 14-31, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. There will be no Saturday voting, and the elections office will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Voting on Jan. 5 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s eight precinct locations. Those are:
•Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave., Bethlehem.
•Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
•Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn.
•Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder.
•Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
•First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder.
•Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., Winder.
•The Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem.
To find your polling location, you can call the elections office at 770-307-3110, go to the county website or go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.