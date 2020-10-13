No new COVID-19 deaths were reported at a Hoschton personal care home last week.
According to the Department of Community Health’s Oct. 9 update, the Oaks at Braselton was still reported six resident deaths due to COVID-19. An update had not been posted by press time.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive at the Oaks. Six residents have recovered.
NGHS TRENDS UPWARDS
The number of positive COVID patients being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System trended upwards over the week.
As of Oct. 12, the hospital system was treating 86 COVID patients at its various locations, up from 70 on Oct. 5. At Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, the number of patients went down (from 14 on Oct. 5 to 10 on Oct. 12).
Ventilator usage is currently at 40%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 2,398 patients.
There have been 334 deaths.
STATE AND BRASELTON AREA
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been 332,311 positive cases across the state since the start of the pandemic, with 29,656 hospitalizations and 7,429 deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 2,385 cases; 253 hospitalizations; and 47 deaths
•Gwinnett: 28,861 cases; 2,786 hospitalizations; and 424 deaths
•Hall: 9,985 cases; 1,018 hospitalizations; and 162 deaths
•Jackson: 2,155 cases; 175 hospitalizations; and 38 deaths
