I give a raised eyebrow, bad-smell crinkled nose and a thumbs down to Facebook creating a parent company called “Meta.” Seems like a branding move in the middle of bad press about the company, a way to change the conversation.
But it’s actually far more than that, too. Mark Zuckerberg is trying to sell the idea of the “Metaverse,” a place where you can basically live a virtual life online. Here’s one description: “a clean, well-lit virtual world, entered with virtual and augmented reality hardware at first and more advanced body sensors later on, in which people can play virtual games, attend virtual concerts, go shopping for virtual goods, collect virtual art, hang out with each other’s virtual avatars and attend virtual work meetings.”
God, no. That sounds awful to me. “Reality hardware,” “virtual sensors?” Man, I don’t want goggles, not even for swimming.
And I’m already in too deep. Not with Facebook, but the digital world. One of the worst things to see on a smartphone is the tally of how long you’ve spent in one day on that device. It’s like eating Oreos, then inspecting your teeth in a mirror. Nasty, just nasty. Phone, why are you even showing me that? It’s like taunting after a touchdown.
I suppose some people can stare all day at a screen and not feel like they’ve binged on Skittles. But if I’m tethered too long, I feel like I went to the candy aisle and said, “Yes,” to all, even the chalk candies. That’s why I’m constantly deleting apps off my phone, then adding them back, then deleting again, or putting the phone in another room.
So, a “metaverse?” That sounds like Zoom gone wild to me. I don’t want it.
Maybe you’ve gathered that I’m not a social media fan, but I know it can offer some connection and communication. No doubt. It can feel pretty good at times. But we all need to see that it’s floating on top of a completely corrosive economic model built on engagement at all costs. And those costs are huge. When you have a business that has complete legal immunity as it allows the trafficking of completely unfounded, libelous information, then you need to change something. I doubt that will happen legislatively. But it could happen as more people get fed up with the company and its relentless gathering of information on all of its users.
I know “data collection” can seem pretty ho hum. It’s out of sight, out of mind. We know there are algorithms sending us more of what we clicked on. And it seems like what shows up is eerily tied to conversations at times. Have you also had that happen? We seem to just accept this spying as a cost of getting something for free, because nothing is free, right?
But just sit with this a minute. Have you ever thought about how valuable your data is to big-tech firms? This collection of our every digital move is the source of their wealth. We wouldn’t like some photographer making tons of money off mundane snapshots of our lives. Or how about the mailman opening your mail and photocopying it, then selling the contents to people wanting to sell you on something? Yikes, right? But that’s essentially what is happening with these companies. We just don’t see the private eye in the machine.
I would like some more accountability on what can be collected, why it’s being collected, who can see it, and where it can be distributed. This data on each of us is a commodity. And I would like to see all of us have more authority on how our commodity is used, not just in the fine print way, but with legislators actually setting appropriate use guidelines for these companies to follow. We’re far enough into the “information age” to have a clear move toward better standards and away from the “disinformation age,” where we’ve strayed. We desperately need this. It should be one of those bipartisan things. But obviously, we are too far-gone for that, it seems.
And there’s a much bigger picture, too. This data collection is not just about fine-tuning ad pitches toward the consumer. It’s also about training artificial intelligence. We’re providing the source material for companies like Facebook and Google to train artificial intelligence to understand human behavior. Will a computer ever become sentient? Will artificial intelligence outsmart us and perhaps find solutions to our big problems, or, perhaps destroy us? The rise of artificial intelligence can’t really happen without big data. And AI is the next frontier in the digital race. These companies want to be first. They need everything they can get from us to outwit the competitors. Just think of the money at stake. Doesn’t it feel like big-tech firms have surely maxed out their growth potential by now? Well, if you are the big winner in the AI race, then exponential growth still seems possible, no matter how big you already are. Data is like fossil fuel for that robot race. So, will these companies put the well-being of humans before their competitive interests in the push for AI? Our age of social media disinformation doesn’t give me hope in that regard. How about you?
That’s why Zuckerberg’s “Metaverse” just hits me wrong. Heck no! I don’t want to go gently into that AI, virtual night.
When I hear “meta,” I don’t think of some “Metaverse” or Facebook. I think of “meta” as something that refers back to itself, such as an author writing about his own writing, a kind of self-absorbed act. Naming the company “meta” seems to signify something about the ego or the self. I’m not sure exactly what. But all of this has me wondering, “Who are we?” That question haunts me so much these days.
I can say for certain that this question belongs in my own mind, not someone else’s metaverse. I won’t find the answer there. Will you?
