Banks County Primary School and Banks County High School are currently accepting nominations for a parent representative to serve on the school-based governance team.
Applications will be accepted for a two-week period beginning August 7.
Nominees must be willing to serve a minimum two-year term and have a child enrolled in the respected school during the initial school year (20023-2024).
Nominees must complete an application and a background check prior to becoming a candidate for election.
To submit a nomination, email the nominee’s name to the principal of the respective school by August 21. These contacts are:
•Banks County Primary School- Dr. Mike Boyle mike.boyle@banks.k12.ga.us.
•Banks County High School- Mike Brown mbrown@banks.k12.ga.us.
