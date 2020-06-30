Four people have died at the Northridge Health and Rehabilitation center in Commerce from the COVID virus.
State reporting shows that of 124 patients in the facility, 47 have tested positive for the virus while 11 staff members have tested positive.
Meanwhile, the number of people from Jackson County who've died of the COVID virus has moved into double-digits.
Over the last week, the number of deaths has climbed to 10, up from seven just a week ago.
Seven of the 10 deaths have been female while eight have been to people over age 75. The youngest was 53-years-old.
Only one death has been to an African-American.
There have been 355 confirmed cases of COVID in Jackson County with 49 people hospitalized as of June 29.
GOVERNOR SLOWS REOPENING
As the number of cases rise in the state, Gov. Brian Kemp this week slowed some of the reopening plans for Georgia and also extended his emergency orders.The governor extended shelter-in-place orders for medically fragile people until July 15.
Kemp also plans to fly around the state in the coming days to promote the voluntary use of masks by residents.
Statewide, the number of cases is increasing with nearly 2,800 deaths and over 10,000 people hospitalized since the outbreak began in March.
